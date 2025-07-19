Image Credit : X/Cyberabad Traffic Police

Heavy rains are lashing Telugu states. After days of praying for rain, it's now pouring relentlessly. For the past two days, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been inundated. The Meteorological Department warns of three more days of downpours.

People in districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are advised to be cautious. Both state governments are on high alert, deploying disaster management teams. Precautionary measures are being taken in areas around overflowing rivers and streams.