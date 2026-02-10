- Home
Tej Pratap Yadav Anushka Yadav Controversy: Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap, is once again in the news for his love life and family. The girlfriend, Anushka Yadav, with whom he had announced a relationship, has now given birth to a baby girl.
Shocking revelation about Tej Pratap
Tej Pratap, who called Anushka Yadav his girlfriend, is in the news again after she gave birth. Rumors say he's the father, but he denies it, calling it a conspiracy.
Secrets of Anushka Yadav's pregnancy?
Key documents about Anushka Yadav's pregnancy have surfaced. A medical form from a Patna hospital, dated Oct 7, 2025, lists the patient as 27-year-old Anushka Yadav.
Tej Pratap's name as husband on hospital form
Anushka's delivery form lists Tej Pratap Yadav as the husband. Hospital staff confirmed he visited. Despite this, he claims the child belongs to Akash Bhati. What's the real story?
If Tej Pratap isn't the husband, whose sindoor does Anushka wear?
Neighbours near Anushka's Patna home say Tej Pratap visited often. They also claim that Anushka used to wear sindoor, a sign of marriage. So who is the husband?
Where is Anushka after giving birth?
Anushka was reportedly discharged after delivery but hasn't returned home. Her house is locked, and no family members are around. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the head of the Janshakti Janta Dal, convened a news conference and fiercely objected to his name being associated with his previous lady 'partner' Anushka Yadav, calling the rumours spreading on social media "baseless and misleading." He also fiercely denied allegations that he had a kid, claiming that the conversation was staged to damage his reputation. "A plot is being planned against me. "Some 'Jaichands' are constantly trying to defame me," he stated.
