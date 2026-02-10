Anushka was reportedly discharged after delivery but hasn't returned home. Her house is locked, and no family members are around. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the head of the Janshakti Janta Dal, convened a news conference and fiercely objected to his name being associated with his previous lady 'partner' Anushka Yadav, calling the rumours spreading on social media "baseless and misleading." He also fiercely denied allegations that he had a kid, claiming that the conversation was staged to damage his reputation. "A plot is being planned against me. "Some 'Jaichands' are constantly trying to defame me," he stated.