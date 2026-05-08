An AIMIM corporator from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has come under police investigation after allegedly giving shelter to Nida Khan, one of the main accused in the TCS Nashik sexual harassment and religious coercion case.

Police said the corporator, identified as Mateen Majid Patel, has now been named as an accused for allegedly helping Khan and her family hide in the city.

The development came after a joint operation by Nashik Police and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police led to Khan’s arrest on Thursday.

Who is Mateen Patel?

Mateen Patel is a corporator from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in for Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to police officials, Patel allegedly provided refuge to 27-year-old Nida Khan and her family in the Naregaon area of the city while police teams were searching for her.

Officials said Patel came under suspicion during the investigation into the alleged harassment and religious coercion case linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.