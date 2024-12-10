TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam

TASMAC holiday: Liquor shops will be closed from December 12 to 14, impacting alcohol consumers. This measure is being taken to prevent law and order issues during the Thiruvannamalai Deepam festival.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

TASMAC Shop Revenue

TASMAC's Revenue Generation

Alcohol sales are increasing daily. Tamil Nadu has over 4,000 liquor shops, generating about 120 crore rupees daily. The government uses this revenue for public welfare schemes.

Despite protests, TASMAC sales reach new highs. There are typically no holidays for TASMAC, even on festivals like Diwali, Pongal, or New Year's.

article_image2

TASMAC Holiday Schedule

TASMAC Holidays

TASMAC observes only 8 government holidays, including Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Milad un Nabi. District-specific closures occur during local festivals or events to maintain law and order. A holiday has been announced starting December 12th.

article_image3

Thiruvannamalai Deepam Festival

Thiruvannamalai Deepam Festival

The world-famous Karthigai Deepam festival has begun at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai. The Maha Deepam will be lit on December 13, attracting lakhs of devotees.

article_image4

TASMAC Closure During Deepam

TASMAC Shops Closed for Deepam

To prevent law and order issues, TASMAC shops in Thiruvannamalai will be closed from December 12 to 14. The District Collector issued the order, and strict action will be taken against violations.

