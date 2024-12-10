TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam
TASMAC holiday: Liquor shops will be closed from December 12 to 14, impacting alcohol consumers. This measure is being taken to prevent law and order issues during the Thiruvannamalai Deepam festival.
TASMAC Shop Revenue
TASMAC's Revenue Generation
Alcohol sales are increasing daily. Tamil Nadu has over 4,000 liquor shops, generating about 120 crore rupees daily. The government uses this revenue for public welfare schemes.
Despite protests, TASMAC sales reach new highs. There are typically no holidays for TASMAC, even on festivals like Diwali, Pongal, or New Year's.
TASMAC Holiday Schedule
TASMAC Holidays
TASMAC observes only 8 government holidays, including Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Milad un Nabi. District-specific closures occur during local festivals or events to maintain law and order. A holiday has been announced starting December 12th.
Thiruvannamalai Deepam Festival
Thiruvannamalai Deepam Festival
The world-famous Karthigai Deepam festival has begun at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai. The Maha Deepam will be lit on December 13, attracting lakhs of devotees.
TASMAC Closure During Deepam
TASMAC Shops Closed for Deepam
To prevent law and order issues, TASMAC shops in Thiruvannamalai will be closed from December 12 to 14. The District Collector issued the order, and strict action will be taken against violations.