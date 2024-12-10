TASMAC shops to remain closed for 3 days during Thiruvannamalai Deepam

TASMAC holiday: Liquor shops will be closed from December 12 to 14, impacting alcohol consumers. This measure is being taken to prevent law and order issues during the Thiruvannamalai Deepam festival.

TASMAC Shop Revenue

TASMAC's Revenue Generation

Alcohol sales are increasing daily. Tamil Nadu has over 4,000 liquor shops, generating about 120 crore rupees daily. The government uses this revenue for public welfare schemes.

Despite protests, TASMAC sales reach new highs. There are typically no holidays for TASMAC, even on festivals like Diwali, Pongal, or New Year's.