Chennai Weather

Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28° Celsius.