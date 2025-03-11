Tamil Nadu Weather for March 11: Orange alert issued; heavy rain forecast in THESE places

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in eight districts and issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Very heavy rainfall is likely in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nellai, Pudukottai, Nagai, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvarur districts. Chennai Met said that an orange alert has been issued as some of these districts are likely to receive 12 to 20 centimeters of rainfall. In particular, Thoothukudi districts have been warned due to the risks associated with rising water levels

article_image2

Chennai Rains

Authorities have issued specific advice for public safety, urging residents living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River--from Kalliyavur to Punnakayal--as well as those residing in the Koramballam River and Anicut areas to avoid approaching the water, including swimming or going near the riverbanks.

Residents are also urged to stay safe in low-lying areas where rainwater may accumulate. Additionally, no fishermen are advised to venture into the sea, given the adverse weather conditions.

District Collector Ilam Bhagavat has instructed officials at all levels to closely monitor water bodies, including the Marudur Anicut, Srivaikundam Anicut, Koramballam Anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, ensuring that immediate action is taken if necessary


article_image3

Meanwhile, scenes show heavy rainfall in several parts of the city as the IMD has issued an orange alert for the region.

Amidst the scorching heat of the past month, the sudden downpour has taken Chennai residents by surprise. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Monday that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level.

The forecast indicated light to moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case vkp

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21000 honorarium for ASHA workers anr

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21,000 honorarium for ASHA workers

'Will kill you in 2 hits': Video of Muslim girl holding AK-47, threatening to kill PM Modi goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Will kill you in 2 hits': Video of young girl holding AK-47, threatening to kill PM Modi goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most? RBA

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target now! AJR

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Recent Videos

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

Video Icon
RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon