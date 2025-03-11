Tamil Nadu Weather for March 11: Orange alert issued; heavy rain forecast in THESE places

Read Full Gallery

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in eight districts and issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Very heavy rainfall is likely in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nellai, Pudukottai, Nagai, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvarur districts. Chennai Met said that an orange alert has been issued as some of these districts are likely to receive 12 to 20 centimeters of rainfall. In particular, Thoothukudi districts have been warned due to the risks associated with rising water levels

Chennai Rains

Authorities have issued specific advice for public safety, urging residents living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River--from Kalliyavur to Punnakayal--as well as those residing in the Koramballam River and Anicut areas to avoid approaching the water, including swimming or going near the riverbanks.

Residents are also urged to stay safe in low-lying areas where rainwater may accumulate. Additionally, no fishermen are advised to venture into the sea, given the adverse weather conditions.

District Collector Ilam Bhagavat has instructed officials at all levels to closely monitor water bodies, including the Marudur Anicut, Srivaikundam Anicut, Koramballam Anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, ensuring that immediate action is taken if necessary