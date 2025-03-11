Tamil Nadu Weather for March 11: Orange alert issued; heavy rain forecast in THESE places
Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in eight districts and issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Very heavy rainfall is likely in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nellai, Pudukottai, Nagai, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvarur districts. Chennai Met said that an orange alert has been issued as some of these districts are likely to receive 12 to 20 centimeters of rainfall. In particular, Thoothukudi districts have been warned due to the risks associated with rising water levels
Chennai Rains
Authorities have issued specific advice for public safety, urging residents living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River--from Kalliyavur to Punnakayal--as well as those residing in the Koramballam River and Anicut areas to avoid approaching the water, including swimming or going near the riverbanks.
Residents are also urged to stay safe in low-lying areas where rainwater may accumulate. Additionally, no fishermen are advised to venture into the sea, given the adverse weather conditions.
District Collector Ilam Bhagavat has instructed officials at all levels to closely monitor water bodies, including the Marudur Anicut, Srivaikundam Anicut, Koramballam Anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, ensuring that immediate action is taken if necessary
Meanwhile, scenes show heavy rainfall in several parts of the city as the IMD has issued an orange alert for the region.
Amidst the scorching heat of the past month, the sudden downpour has taken Chennai residents by surprise. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Monday that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level.
The forecast indicated light to moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi.