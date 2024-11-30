Tamil Nadu Weather-Fengal Cyclone: Chennai, Puducherry and 11 districts brace for Impact

Fengal Cyclone is expected to make landfall this evening between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Fengal Cyclone

Fengal Cyclone threatens Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Initially predicted to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram this evening, the cyclone's reduced speed suggested a delayed landfall. However, Balachandran has announced an evening landfall.

article_image2

Balachandran

Balachandran, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, stated that Fengal Cyclone is currently located 100 km northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. Moving at 10 km/h, it is expected to make landfall this evening between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry over the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, and delta districts. Heavy rain is possible in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, and Tiruchirappalli.

article_image4

Chennai Rains

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, and delta districts in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is also likely in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, and Tiruchirappalli. Heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi tomorrow.

article_image5

Fengal Cyclone News

During landfall, strong winds of 70-80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, are expected in northern coastal districts from Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai. In the past 24 hours, Ennore received 13 cm of rain, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam 10 cm, and Mamallapuram 7 cm.

