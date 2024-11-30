Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal warning in Coimbatore, Nilgiris; risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides

A private meteorologist has warned residents of Nilgiris and Coimbatore about the possibility of landslides due to the cyclone and continuous heavy rainfall.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

With widespread rain in Chennai, Cuddalore, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, a Coimbatore-based private meteorologist predicts very heavy rain in Coimbatore and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast near Puducherry on Sunday morning and pass through Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore by Sunday evening and Monday.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Due to the cyclone, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday, which may lead to flooding in some areas of Coimbatore. While there is no need to panic, it is advisable to be prepared.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Coimbatore will experience cyclonic rain after 47 years, the first since 1977. While the cyclone is expected to weaken upon reaching Coimbatore, rain clouds are anticipated to persist. Stay safe.

article_image4

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris residents are advised to avoid travel from Sunday to Tuesday due to the risk of heavy rain, floods, and landslides. Other parts of the Kongu region are also expected to experience widespread heavy rainfall.

