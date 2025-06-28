High humidity caused some attendees to experience breathing difficulties and require medical attention. Despite the challenges, the Rath Yatra proceeded with devotees pulling the chariots amidst traditional rituals.

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised concerns over the "inordinate delay" in pulling the Nandighosha chariot on Saturday. Some people experienced suffocation and reportedly fell unconscious due to high humidity during the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Friday.



Taking to 'X', the Biju Janata Dal chief stated that he doesn't want to "point fingers or blame" the administration for the delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot, but it is "impossible" to "voice" deep concern and anguish on how the things unfolded during the most sacred event in Odisha. "We aren't here to point fingers or blame the administration for yesterday's inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot. But it's impossible not to voice our deep concern and anguish over how things unfolded during the most sacred event in our State", Naveen Patnaik's 'X' post said.



Reflecting to previous year's incident when "Lord Balabhadra's" idol slipped during the Adapa Bije Pahandi and termed it as a moment which left "countless" devotees shaken. "It's hard to forget how, last year, Lord Balabhadra's idol slipped during the Adapa Bije Pahandi--a moment that left countless devotees shaken", Naveen Patnaik wrote in his 'X' post.



Furthermore, mentioning about the Nandighosha ratha which was standing at the main gate of the Jagannath Temple till 7:45 pm on Friday, the BJD chief stated that it has left lakhs of devotees who had come to witness the Rath Yatra completely " disenchanted and disillusioned".



Meanwhile, on Friday, according to officials, ambulances were rushed to the spot after some people complained of breathing difficulties and were reported unconscious due to the humidity. Those affected were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals and provided with necessary medical assistance. Speaking on the incident, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "Due to high humidity, one or two devotees collapsed. The rescue teams took them to the hospital immediately. There are primary health care centres in the temple area. I am also here to make sure glucose and water are being provided adequately. I will also visit the hospital to make sure that proper healthcare is being provided to those who may need it."



The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour. Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.