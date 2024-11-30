Tamil Nadu Weather: Cyclone Fengal landfall might not happen today, predicts Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. Heavy rainfall in Chennai has led to the closure of the airport. Contrary to earlier predictions, Tamil Nadu Weatherman aka Pradeep John predicts that Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall tomorrow, not today.

With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, Cyclone Fengal has formed as the first cyclone in Tamil Nadu. The cyclone is centered 110 km from Chennai and 120 km from Puducherry, moving at 13 kmph. It is predicted to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram with wind speeds of 70-90 kmph.

Heavy rainfall is lashing Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. Flooding on roads in Chennai is causing difficulties for commuters. Train speeds have been reduced due to waterlogging on tracks.

Continuous heavy rain has caused waterlogging on the runway, disrupting flight operations. Chennai Airport is closed from noon to 7 pm. Cyclone Fengal, earlier expected to make landfall this evening, is now predicted for tomorrow.

Contrary to earlier predictions, Tamil Nadu Weatherman aka Pradeep John predicts that Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall tomorrow, not today. "Next band of clouds is developing rain should start in KTCC (Chennai) again. As long as cyclone is in sea, it will create clouds suddenly and push them towards land. Note Landfall might not happen today and will be pushed to tomorrow.", he posted on X.

Heavy rain in Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu. Hoping for more rain in catchment areas to improve reservoir levels. Poondi - 17%, Chembarambakkam - 62%, Red Hills - 72% water storage. 130-150 mm rainfall recorded in North and South Chennai since 6 am.

In another update, Tamil Nadu Weather said, "Sharp showers and now then a gust of wind in Chennai will be seen. As long as cyclone is there in sea, Chennai moderate rains in short spells to continue. The cyclone is now off the coast of Mahabalipuram Kalpakkam and is expected to stall off Kalpakkam-Cheyyur coast and might cross tomorrow morning. Cheyyur is getting smashed. Pondy too has joined the party too. Kindly follow IMD forecast for official purposes as they expect landfall to happen in the evening".

