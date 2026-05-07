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Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms for 7 Days; 50 Kmph Winds Likely
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has some big news. A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea is going to bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days, starting today. Get ready for some wet weather!
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Summer Showers
After a scorching summer, many districts in Tamil Nadu have been getting some relief with summer showers. Now, the Chennai weather office has forecast heavy rain for the next 7 days. This is because of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep at an altitude of 1.5 km, and a trough extending from the same region up to southwest Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km.
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Heavy Rain Warning for 14 Districts
The weather system will bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Specifically, 14 districts are on alert for heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph. These are Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.
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Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain
Tomorrow's forecast is similar. Some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Heavy rain with strong winds of 40-50 kmph is expected in isolated places across Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.
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Warning for Rain with Strong Winds
The forecast for May 9 and 10 predicts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Watch out for heavy rain and strong winds (40-50 kmph) in isolated places across Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Namakkal, and Karur.
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Rain Alert for May 11
On May 11, the rain won't stop. Some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Heavy showers with strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.
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Which Districts Will Get Heavy Rain?
The weather department has also predicted rain for May 12 and 13. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
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Chennai Weather Update
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. A few areas in the city might experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37° Celsius, and the minimum will be near 28° Celsius.
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