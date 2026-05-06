Producer RB Choudary died in a road accident in Rajasthan. TVK chief Vijay, his father SA Chandrasekhar, and stars like Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya visited his residence in Chennai to pay their final respects to the veteran producer.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay visited the residence of veteran film producer RB Choudary on Wednesday to pay his final respects following the latter's demise. Vijay arrived amid tight security as he shared condolences with the bereaved family members.

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Film Fraternity Mourns Producer's Demise

Earlier in the day, Vijay's father, former director SA Chandrasekhar, also paid homage to RB Choudary. Several members of the film fraternity and political circles have been visiting the residence to honour the legacy of the noted producer.

Leading stars, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya Shivakumar, were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The atmosphere appeared sombre, with members of the film fraternity bidding an emotional farewell to the producer as his mortal remains were brought to his residence. Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also arrived to pay their tributes.

Fatal Road Accident in Rajasthan

RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under the banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot.