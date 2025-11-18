- Home
Due to a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and another one likely to form, widespread rain is expected in Tamil Nadu. This could lead to heavy showers in a few places in southern districts, including Kanyakumari.
Low-pressure area
The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast persists. It's expected to move slowly west-northwest in the next 24 hours. Another low-pressure area may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around the 22nd, moving west-northwest and intensifying in the following 48 hours.
Chance of heavy rain
This will likely cause light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.
Rain in Chennai
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will generally have cloudy skies. Some parts of the city might see light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature will be around 27°C and the minimum around 24°C.
Heavy rain warning in 11 districts
In the next 3 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in districts including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram.