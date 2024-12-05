Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT update: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall for Chennai and adjoining areas? Know HERE

TN Rain Alert: Due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department

Heavy Rain
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Heavy Rain

Unexpected heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal caused significant flooding and damage in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts

Villupuram Heavy Rain

Villupuram Heavy Rain

Crops were destroyed, and people are now fearful of rain. The Chennai Meteorological Department has provided an update on when rain is expected to start again

article_image3

Chennai Meteorological Department

A low-pressure system persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjacent areas. Consequently, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Rain

Tamil Nadu Rain

From the 7th to the 10th, light to moderate rain is expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 11th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a couple of places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal

Chennai Rain

Chennai Rain

Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32-33°C, and the minimum temperature around 25-26°C

