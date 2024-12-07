Tamil Nadu govt plans to disburse Rs 1000 to ration card holders for Pongal

Ration card holders in Tamil Nadu will reportedly receive Rs.1000 cash, 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a sugarcane stalk for Pongal. The Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme's Rs.1000 is expected to be disbursed before Pongal, around January 10th.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Pongal Festival

Every year, Tamils celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, returning to their hometowns to enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

article_image2

Ration Shop Distribution

To enhance the Pongal celebrations, a gift package containing 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a sugarcane stalk, along with Rs. 1000 in cash, is being distributed through ration shops. 

article_image3

Pongal Gift Details

Last time, Rs. 1000 was given to ration card holders excluding government employees, income taxpayers, and those working in public sector undertakings. This time, the government is reportedly planning to extend the benefit to all.

article_image4

Magalir Urimai Thogai

The Magalir Urimai Thogai amount is usually credited on the 15th of every month. However, for January, it's expected to be disbursed around January 10th, before Pongal, due to the weekend.

article_image5

Tamil Nadu Govt. Initiative

The combined Rs. 2000 from the Magalir Urimai Thogai and the Pongal gift has brought joy to the public.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kashi a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision AJR

'Kashi, a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision

Delhi SHOCKER! Businessman shot dead during morning walk by bike-borne assailants in Shahdara anr

Delhi SHOCKER! Businessman shot dead during morning walk by bike-borne assailants in Shahdara

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving 1425 Malayalis and nurser from Kuwait Gulf Bank anr

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1000 Malayalis from Kuwait's Gulf Bank

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Recent Stories

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men? AJR

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men?

Saudi Arabia Launches Milaf Cola: The First Date-Based Soft Drink anr

Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First Date-Based Soft Drink

Kashi a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision AJR

'Kashi, a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan anr

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check ATG

Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies' net worth exceeds cricketer; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon