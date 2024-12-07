Tamil Nadu govt plans to disburse Rs 1000 to ration card holders for Pongal

Ration card holders in Tamil Nadu will reportedly receive Rs.1000 cash, 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a sugarcane stalk for Pongal. The Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme's Rs.1000 is expected to be disbursed before Pongal, around January 10th.

Pongal Festival

Every year, Tamils celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, returning to their hometowns to enjoy the festivities with family and friends.

Ration Shop Distribution

To enhance the Pongal celebrations, a gift package containing 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a sugarcane stalk, along with Rs. 1000 in cash, is being distributed through ration shops.

Pongal Gift Details

Last time, Rs. 1000 was given to ration card holders excluding government employees, income taxpayers, and those working in public sector undertakings. This time, the government is reportedly planning to extend the benefit to all.

Magalir Urimai Thogai

The Magalir Urimai Thogai amount is usually credited on the 15th of every month. However, for January, it's expected to be disbursed around January 10th, before Pongal, due to the weekend.

Tamil Nadu Govt. Initiative

The combined Rs. 2000 from the Magalir Urimai Thogai and the Pongal gift has brought joy to the public.

Latest Videos