- Home
- India
- 'North Indians Clean Tables, Come To Sell Pani Puri In Tamil Nadu': MRK Panneerselvam Sparks Row (WATCH)
'North Indians Clean Tables, Come To Sell Pani Puri In Tamil Nadu': MRK Panneerselvam Sparks Row (WATCH)
Tamil Nadu minister MRK Panneerselvam sparked row by saying, “People from the North are coming here to clean tables, engage in construction works, sell pani puri. Because he learnt only Hindi and had no job opportunity there, he has come here.”
M R K Panneerselvam sparks row
The language issue is once again at the center of discussion in Tamil Nadu. Just a few weeks before the assembly elections, a statement from the state's Agriculture Minister, MRK Panneerselvam, has sparked a major controversy regarding North Indians, the Hindi language, and migrant workers.
What did the minister say that sparked controversy?
MRK Panneerselvam said that North Indians only learn Hindi, which is why they don't get good jobs in Tamil Nadu and come to do menial work. He also said that Tamil people, due to the two-language policy, learn English and get high-paying jobs abroad.
"People from the North are coming here to clean tables, engage in construction works, sell pani puri. Because he learnt only Hindi and had no job opportunity there, he has come here," the minister said.
Tamil Nadu DMK Agriculture Minister MRK Panneer mocked North Indian migrants as “table cleaners and pani puri sellers”
This is the real face of divisive DMK’s in sync with RAHUL GANDHI Congress’ politics of DIVIDE & RULE!
Discrimination is their common language.
SHAME! pic.twitter.com/3K6eb8zGye
— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) February 5, 2026
BJP hits back
BJP hit out at the minister over remarks about North Indian migrant workers, accusing the ruling DMK of repeatedly targeting migrants and fuelling social divisions in the state.
“At a party event in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, DMK agriculture minister Shri MRK Panneer mocked North Indian migrants as “table cleaners and pani puri sellers.” In today’s India, people from every state work everywhere - North, South, and across the world. No job is small. No citizen is inferior,” the party said.
At a party event in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, DMK Agriculture Minister Shri @MRKPanneer mocked North Indian migrants as “table cleaners and pani puri sellers.” In today’s India, people from every state work everywhere - North, South, and across the world. No job is small. No… pic.twitter.com/ODs02RRJLA
— BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) February 4, 2026
The BJP alleged that such comments were particularly dangerous at a time when incidents of violence against migrant workers were being reported in Tamil Nadu.
Dispute between two-language vs three-language policy
Tamil Nadu has long followed a two-language policy, where Tamil and English are taught. The central government's National Education Policy (NEP) talks about a three-language formula. The state government alleges that this is an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. The comments from ministers have come at a time when assembly elections are near in Tamil Nadu.
The ruling DMK is trying to win a second consecutive term, while the AIADMK and BJP alliance is posing a challenge. Language has been an emotional issue in Tamil Nadu, so it is being seen as an electoral weapon.
Different tunes within government?
While the Agriculture Minister's statement was controversial, the Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, offered a more balanced view. He said there is no ban on Hindi speakers in Tamil Nadu and that the state will also protect the Tamil language. This makes it clear that there isn't a consensus on this issue even within the government.
The history of anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu goes back to the 1930s and 1960s, when there were major movements and riots over language.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.