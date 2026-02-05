MRK Panneerselvam said that North Indians only learn Hindi, which is why they don't get good jobs in Tamil Nadu and come to do menial work. He also said that Tamil people, due to the two-language policy, learn English and get high-paying jobs abroad.

"People from the North are coming here to clean tables, engage in construction works, sell pani puri. Because he learnt only Hindi and had no job opportunity there, he has come here," the minister said.