Amid heavy security, counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election votes began on Monday. Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University are key centers. Results will decide the fate of the incumbent DMK and the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Heavy three-layer security was deployed early morning on Monday to prepare for the vote count of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Dozens of security personnel were deployed at the gate of the college, with barricades in place as officials checked every vehicle coming in.

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Loyola College is one of the counting centers that houses the EVMs for counting nearly 4.8 crore large votes polled.

Queen Mary's College and Anna University are also some of the other counting centres set up for today.

High Stakes in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is abuzz for the results of the April 23 polling, with parties across the state waiting for the results to decide whether the incumbent DMK gets another term or the AIADMK-led alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to get dividends from anti-incumbency. While many exit polls have predicted a DMK win, certain surveys have also suggested a 'TVK shocker' might upset the balance in the assembly.

Tamil Nadu is one of the four states (Assam, West Bengal, and Keralam) and the union territory of Puducherry, which will have its results for polling, which took place on April 23, with Bengal having the second phase of polling on April 29. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu. "We are confident that our DMK alliance will form the government and create history in Tamil Nadu. We are very confident that we will come back to power," he said.

The Bengal Battleground

In West Bengal, arguably the most fiercely contested battleground, the atmosphere remained charged till the final hours. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari struck a spiritual note ahead of counting, saying, "I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming."

The BJP has projected confidence in unseating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with several leaders claiming that a wave of change is imminent.

BJP Banks on Governance in Assam

Meanwhile, in Assam, where the BJP is the incumbent, the party is banking on its governance record to secure another term.

UDF Hopeful in Kerala

While exit polls remain divided for Kerala, Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are hopeful of a comeback. (ANI)