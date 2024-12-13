Tamil Nadu declared school holiday due to heavy rainfall; Check HERE
School holiday today. Due to continuous heavy rain, holidays have been declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts today (Friday). The respective district collectors have issued orders regarding this
A deep depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move towards the south Tamil Nadu coast in the next 12 hours and gradually weaken. As a result, there is a possibility of widespread rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu, according to the India Meteorological Department
Accordingly, heavy rain has been falling in many districts of Tamil Nadu since Thursday morning. In particular, it has been raining intermittently throughout the day in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts. It appears that heavy rain will continue tomorrow as well. A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts
Due to this, the district collectors have ordered holidays for schools in these three southern districts tomorrow (December 13). Since university examinations are being held in Thoothukudi district, holidays have been declared for college students other than those taking the exams
Following the red alert issued for 3 southern districts, the district collector of the neighboring Villupuram district has also ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday