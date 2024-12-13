Tamil Nadu declared school holiday due to heavy rainfall; Check HERE

School holiday today. Due to continuous heavy rain, holidays have been declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts today (Friday). The respective district collectors have issued orders regarding this

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

School Leave for Rain

Due to continuous heavy rain, holidays have been declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts today (Friday). The respective district collectors have issued orders regarding this

article_image2

School Holiday Latest Update

A deep depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move towards the south Tamil Nadu coast in the next 12 hours and gradually weaken. As a result, there is a possibility of widespread rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu, according to the India Meteorological Department

article_image3

Tamil Nadu School Holidays

Accordingly, heavy rain has been falling in many districts of Tamil Nadu since Thursday morning. In particular, it has been raining intermittently throughout the day in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts. It appears that heavy rain will continue tomorrow as well. A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts

article_image4

School Holidays Tomorrow

Due to this, the district collectors have ordered holidays for schools in these three southern districts tomorrow (December 13). Since university examinations are being held in Thoothukudi district, holidays have been declared for college students other than those taking the exams

article_image5

Rain Red Alert School Closure

Following the red alert issued for 3 southern districts, the district collector of the neighboring Villupuram district has also ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI Governor receives bomb threat in Russian; probe underway anr

Reserve Bank of India receives bomb threat in Russian, second time in a month; probe underway

Bomb scare returns to Delhi: 4 schools receive threat emails; check details AJR

Bomb scare returns to Delhi: 4 schools receive threat emails; check details

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-410 December 13 2024 winning ticket, prize money first prize rs 70 lakh anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-410 December 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Opinion INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate AJR

Opinion | INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate

Palakkad truck accident: Mortal remains of 4 students handed over to families; funeral today panayampadam crash anr

Palakkad truck accident: Mortal remains of four students handed over to families; funeral today

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings RBA

(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction ATG

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction RBA

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today ATG

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today

Dharmendra to Boney Kapoor: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married NTI

Dharmendra to Boney: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon