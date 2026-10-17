The Supreme Court has ruled that children have a fundamental right to access and use the internet, saying a blanket ban would be disproportionate and could expose them to greater risks online. The court clarified that recognising this right does not prevent the government from imposing age-appropriate safeguards or restricting children’s access to harmful content.

In a 137-page order passed on October 15, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the right to access the internet flows from Article 21, which protects life and personal liberty, read with Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

The ruling came in a petition filed by the Just Rights for Children Alliance, an NGO working on child sexual exploitation, trafficking and child marriage. The case raised concerns about the circulation of child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) on social media and other digital platforms.

Alongside recognising children’s rights, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to create a national database to help detect and remove sexually explicit visual material depicting minors from digital platforms. The order also addressed the need for stronger safeguards and coordinated action to tackle the spread of such material.