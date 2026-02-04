The recent death of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about online games that target children emotionally. The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment after becoming deeply involved in a task-based online game commonly referred to as a 'Korean Lover Game'.

According to IANS, the minor sisters' father Chetan Kumar said the girls did not want to give up the online game. They reportedly told him that they could not leave Korean. The sisters told him:

“Korean is our life. You cannot separate us from it. Korean is everything to us. We will give up our lives.”

The suicide note recovered from their room mentioned the game by name and apologised to their parents. The incident has forced parents, police and experts to ask an important question: what exactly is this game, and how can technology and artificial intelligence be misused to harm young minds?