Super Vasuki: India's longest train with 295 wagons!

Do you know the longest train in India, a country with the world's fourth-largest railway system? Let's explore some interesting facts about this train.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

India's railway system is so vast that 25 million passengers travel by train every day. Compared to other travel expenses, trains offer a cheaper and more enjoyable journey. That's why most people prefer to travel by train.

article_image2

There are many types of trains in India, including passenger, express, superfast, metro, MMTS, and goods trains, each catering to specific regional needs. The central government recently launched Vande Bharat trains for faster travel.

article_image3

Besides these, India has slow-moving trains, luxury trains, and high-speed trains. Now, let's learn about India's longest train with the most wagons. This goods train typically has 25 to 50 wagons, but this one has 295 wagons and requires six engines.

article_image4

Super Vasuki

This train's length is astonishing: 3.5 km! Crossing a station takes about an hour. This longest train is named Super Vasuki and primarily runs from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Rajnandgaon in Nagpur.

article_image5

Vasuki is the name of the serpent around Lord Shiva's neck, known as the king of serpents. Mythology says Vasuki was used during the churning of the ocean. Hence, this longest train is named Vasuki. Super Vasuki carries 27,000 tons of coal per trip, taking 11 hours and 20 minutes between Korba and Rajnandgaon. Its size and weight earned it a Guinness World Record. It was launched on January 22, 2021, and operates under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone.

