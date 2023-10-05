Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special train to offer views of Aravalli mountain range (PHOTOS)

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Rajasthan's first heritage train will operate four days a week, traversing the state's only meter gauge railway track. Starting from Marwar Junction and ending at Kamlighat, it includes a stop at the picturesque Goramghat, known as the "Kashmir of Rajasthan".

    You may have witnessed scenes of heritage trains in numerous movies, winding their way through lush forests and hills while passengers enjoy panoramic views of valleys. Now, a similar spectacle is becoming a reality in Rajasthan. 

    Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rajasthan's first heritage train, which runs four days a week and has been meticulously designed to capture the essence of a bygone era, resembling a coal steam locomotive from 150 years ago.

    This unique train will traverse the state's only meter gauge railway track, commencing its journey from Marwar Junction and culminating at Kamlighat. Along the route, it will make a stop at Goramghat, often referred to as the "Kashmir of Rajasthan." 

    Furthermore, passengers aboard this train will have the opportunity to witness natural wonders like the Bhil Beri Falls in Rajasthan and the Dudhsagar Falls on the Goa-Karnataka border.

    The train's interior has been adorned with Rajasthani folk themes, offering seating for a total of 60 passengers. These travellers will be able to enjoy the picturesque vistas from their 360-degree rotating chairs. 

    Additionally, a three-sided observation porch has been constructed at the rear of the train, allowing tourists to stand and soak in the surrounding scenery. To embark on this journey, tourists will need to pay a fare of 2,000 rupees per person. 

