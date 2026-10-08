A viral video shows President Droupadi Murmu greeting people with folded hands as children and their parents gather to see her. What particularly delighted social media users was seeing members of her security team carrying chocolates for children. Murmu is also seen gesturing to one of her team members to hand a chocolate to a child nearby.

A video from President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Manali has gone viral online, with social media users focusing on an unexpected detail, i.e. members of her security team carrying chocolates for children. Murmu was on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from October 6. During her visit to Manali, she was seen greeting people gathered along the route with folded hands and a warm 'hello'. Parents and children could be seen trying to catch a glimpse of the President.

Security team carrying chocolates catches attention

The moment that stood out in the viral footage was not just the President’s interaction with the crowd, but what some members of her team were carrying.

Security personnel accompanying Murmu were seen carrying chocolates apparently meant for children gathered near the President. At one point, Murmu appears to gesture to a member of her team to hand a chocolate to a child.

The video was shared by Instagram user dinesh_tenz and has received nearly eight million views, with thousands of users reacting to the clip.

One social media user wrote, “And her security carrying chocolates for little ones,” while another praised Murmu and said she receives respect from supporters across political lines.

Several others described the moment as heartwarming, with users focusing on the interaction between the President, her team and the children.

Murmu visits Hidimba Temple

During her Himachal Pradesh visit, Murmu also visited the historic Hidimba Temple in Manali on Wednesday, the second day of her tour. She offered prayers and was briefed about the temple’s history and religious significance.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavindra Gupta, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and other officials were present during the visit.

Security arrangements were tightened in Manali ahead of Murmu’s movement, with police personnel deployed at several locations. Traffic on roads along her route was also temporarily stopped.

The President’s visit also included the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur, where she attended as the chief guest.

(With inputs from agencies)