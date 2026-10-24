Thrissur gave birth to India's biggest gold brand companies. Giant jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Jos Alukkas, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds started their journey from this very region. These companies still operate their main branches from here. The city also supplies jewellery to many other outside brands.

What is 24-karat gold and how is jewellery made?

Miners extract pure 24-karat gold, which remains very soft. Goldsmiths cannot make jewellery directly with it. They mix copper or silver to harden the gold into 22-karat or 18-karat forms. Workers melt this metal mixture at high temperatures, shape it into wires or blocks, and pour it into design moulds. Finally, they carve beautiful patterns, set diamonds or stones, and polish the pieces to a bright shine.