The business reality program Shark Tank India is scheduled to return with a new season. Season 5 will include the original 'Sharks' lineup — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Amit Jain — as well as new names joining the panel to invest in some of the country's most sought-after firms.

So, who are the new 'Sharks'? What has been their entrepreneurial experience? What's their net worth? When and where can you see the show? What can spectators anticipate from the upcoming season? Let's take a deep dive to find out the answers to these questions.