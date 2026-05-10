Shani Jayanti 2026: Avoid These Actions to Stay Spiritually Protected
According to the Hindu panchangam, we celebrate Shani Jayanti every year on Vaikasi Amavasai. People believe this is the day Lord Shani, son of Surya, was born. It's super important to avoid making certain mistakes on this day.
17
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Shani Jayanti 2026
This year, Shani Jayanti falls on Saturday, May 16. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shani, offering oil, and making donations can reduce the negative effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and Ashtama Shani. However, you must avoid certain actions on this day to prevent angering the deity. Here are five key things you should absolutely not do.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Do not disrespect the poor
In astrology, people consider Lord Shani the god of justice. He represents the poor and those in need. That's why on Shani Jayanti, you must never disrespect a poor person, an elderly individual, a labourer, or anyone who needs help. Doing so can bring on Lord Shani's wrath.
37
Image Credit : Asianet News
Avoid buying iron items
Religious beliefs suggest you shouldn't buy anything made of iron on Shani Jayanti. You should also avoid purchasing oil on this day. According to astrology, both iron and oil are directly linked to Lord Shani. So, it's best to steer clear of buying these items on his birthday.
47
Image Credit : Asianet News
Avoid non-vegetarian food
If you are someone who consumes non-vegetarian food or alcohol, don't do it on Shani Jayanti, not even by mistake. It is crucial to avoid alcohol, meat, and other 'tamasic' (heavy or impure) foods. On this day, you should only eat 'sattvic' (pure, simple) meals. Failing to do this could increase your troubles in the future.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Do not harm Peepal and Vanni trees
People believe that both the Peepal tree and the Vanni tree are connected to Lord Shani. Worshipping these trees on Shani Jayanti is considered a very good deed. Therefore, cutting them down or even damaging them on this day is highly inauspicious. Make sure you never make this mistake.
67
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Avoid lies and anger
Lord Shani gives us good or bad results based on our own actions, or 'karma'. So, on Shani Jayanti, you should not lie to anyone, cheat anyone, or lose your temper. For those who do these things, problems will likely continue in their lives.
77
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on astrological beliefs, religious texts, and the panchangam (Hindu calendar). Asianet News has not independently verified these claims. Our goal is only to provide information. Asianet News is not responsible for the accuracy, reliability, or any consequences of this content.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos