4 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

Avoid non-vegetarian food

If you are someone who consumes non-vegetarian food or alcohol, don't do it on Shani Jayanti, not even by mistake. It is crucial to avoid alcohol, meat, and other 'tamasic' (heavy or impure) foods. On this day, you should only eat 'sattvic' (pure, simple) meals. Failing to do this could increase your troubles in the future.