    Sadhguru's Isha Foundation trains 11,000 Indian Army soldiers in Hatha Yoga (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    The Isha Foundation recently concluded its 'Yoga for Stress Management and Holistic Wellness' program for Indian Army soldiers, training over 11,000 personnel in classical Hatha Yoga. The program aimed to promote holistic well-being and alleviate stress among soldiers

    The Isha Foundation has successfully concluded its 'Yoga for Stress Management and Holistic Wellness' program for serving Indian Army soldiers, with approximately 11,000 personnel receiving training in classical Hatha Yoga. The week-long program wrapped up in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between Isha Foundation and the Indian Army's Southern Command.

    A ceremony commemorating the program's completion was held at the Milkha Singh Sports Complex and was graced by the presence of Isha Foundation's founder, Sadhguru, and the Army's Southern Command General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh. Around 10,000 army personnel and family members attended the event, which was also live-streamed across Southern Command units, with approximately 40,000 soldiers virtually participating.

    Under the partnership with the Southern Command, over 11,000 serving soldiers underwent comprehensive classical Hatha Yoga training delivered by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers across 23 locations in nine states under the command's jurisdiction.

    Addressing the gathering, Sadhguru expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is my privilege, and the privilege of all our teachers, to have in some way been useful to the forces." Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh commended the successful training of over 10,000 soldiers in Hatha Yoga, highlighting the transformative benefits of yoga practice.

    Initiated last year on India's 77th Independence Day, the collaboration between Isha Foundation and the Southern Command aims to promote holistic wellness among soldiers facing high levels of stress. Trained Isha Hatha Yoga teachers conducted sessions in various cities, including Jaisalmer, Jhansi, Gwalior, Jamnagar, Pune, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kannur.

    Soldiers reported positive changes in their well-being after incorporating yoga into their routines, with one participant expressing, "I am very happy with this program because, on the first day, my flexibility was very low, but now I feel a change in my body, and it is very effective in a soldier's routine life."

    HDFC Bank Parivartan, in partnership with Isha, supported the initiative, with Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head of HDFC Bank Maharashtra, emphasizing the impact of yoga programs on social well-being.

    Due to the program's success, the Indian Army has requested the Isha Foundation to conduct similar training programs for other commands. Currently, programs are underway at locations under the Central Command, headquartered in Lucknow, and the Eastern Command, headquartered in Kolkata, with plans to train over 2,000 soldiers by March 2024.

