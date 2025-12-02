BJP's Sambit Patra hit out at Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury for 'hurting Parliament's dignity.' This followed Chowdhury bringing a dog to Parliament and saying MPs inside are the ones who 'bite', a comment Gandhi was also questioned on.

BJP Slams Congress Leaders Over 'Lack of Decorum'

BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday said the dignity of Parliament was hurt by statements of Rahul Gandhi and MP Renuka Chowdhury after Chowdhury brought a dog to Parliament and likened MPs to "biting" dogs. Patra said such behaviour shows a lack of seriousness and responsibility, which is not expected from MPs.

Adderssing the press conference in national capital, Sambit Patra said, "...Yesterday, when MP Renuka Chowdhury came to the Parliament with her pet dog and when someone from the media asked her about it, she said that this is just a tiny being and doesn't bite, that those sitting inside (the Parliament) are the ones who bite, that those who are running the Government are the ones who bite. She was asked by the media if there is a protocol in place for her to bring her pet to the Parliament. She said, "What protocol?"

"Today, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about it, he asked if the dog reached here...He said, "andar toh allowed hai" and pointed towards the House...He included all MPs of the country, including those of his own alliance. There are certain implied meanings. Rahul ji, this is not expected of you. I hope you will go home and watch Renuka Chowdhury's and your own byte on TV. With this kind of speech, behaviour will the country respect you? Will the people vote for you when you show no seriousness or decorum?...I think the manner in which decorum and dignity of the Parliament has been hurt both by the statement of Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury, I believe both the 'Rs' need to remember the third R, the responsibilities of an MP," he said.

'Real Dogs Are Sitting in Parliament': Renuka Chowdhury

A day earlier, Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog, which she claimed to be a stray, into the Parliament premises. Dismissing any objections by other MPs, she took a similar jibe and said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament" and biting people every day.

Chaudhary explained that she rescued the puppy while on her way to Parliament in the morning. She witnessed a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the road. To ensure the dog did not get hurt, she brought it along in her car. The dog remained inside the vehicle only and left shortly after the car dropped off the Congress MP.

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?" Chaudhary told ANI here. "The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home. We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she added.

Rahul Gandhi's Veiled Jibe

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took a veiled jibe at the ruling NDA MPs after Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog to the Parliament. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building, Gandhi said, "Dog is the main topic today, I believe. What did the poor dog do? Are dogs not allowed here? Pets are allowed inside. Maybe pets are not allowed here. I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days."