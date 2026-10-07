Rice prices in Tamil Nadu have gone up continuously over the last few weeks. Reports show that some varieties cost Rs 20 to Rs 40 more per kg now. Traders have also increased the price of 25 to 30 kg rice bags by Rs 300 to Rs 600 depending on the variety.

Rice mill owners and paddy traders warn that a few rice varieties might touch Rs 100 per kg before Diwali. But buyers need to understand one thing clearly.

Not all rice varieties cost Rs 100 per kg right now. Traders warn that prices might reach that level only if paddy arrivals drop further and Diwali demand shoots up.