Ration Card-System Changes from January 1, 2025: Know new rules and benefits

Significant changes are coming to the ration system from January 1, 2025. The central government has announced several key aspects of this change.

The central government has highlighted these special ration system rules to ensure food security for particularly disadvantaged families.

Notably, from January 1st, not only will rations be provided, but additional financial assistance of ₹1000 will also be given.

The National Food Security Act will implement these special rules from January 1, 2025, to ensure food security for approximately 800 million people.

Who will receive this financial benefit?- Ration card holders with valid cards will receive this benefit from 2025 to 2028. Those who have completed KYC for their ration cards will receive this financial benefit.

Those who haven't completed KYC will not be eligible for this benefit. Furthermore, ration cards of those who do not complete KYC will be cancelled.

Income Limit - Ration cardholders with an annual income of ₹3 lakhs in urban areas and ₹2 lakhs in rural areas. Those with a house or property of 100 sq ft or a four-wheeler are ineligible for this benefit.

