Ratan Tata dies at 86: Top 7 quotes by India's most humble business tycoon

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India's most revered business leaders, passed away at the age of 86. Known for his visionary leadership, philanthropy, and humility, Tata leaves behind an enduring legacy. Throughout his career, his words often resonated with wisdom, integrity, and compassion—qualities that have defined his life and leadership. Here are seven of his most inspirational quotes that continue to inspire millions across the globe:

"I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

This quote talks about Tata's pragmatic approach to leadership, stressing the importance of confidence and adaptability in making decisions, even under uncertainty.

"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive."

With these words, Tata conveyed the importance of resilience, encouraging people to view challenges as integral parts of personal and professional growth.

"Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."

Ratan Tata's perspective on criticism reveals his ability to transform negativity into motivation, inspiring others to rise above challenges and succeed.

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."

This quote reflects Tata's belief in teamwork and collaboration, key values that helped shape the Tata Group’s growth and its focus on long-term impact over short-term gains.

"None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."

Tata's understanding of inner strength and self-awareness shines through here, highlighting the power of one's mindset in shaping destiny.

"Businesses need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve."

As a business leader deeply committed to social responsibility, Tata believed in the need for corporations to contribute to societal well-being, a philosophy that continues to guide Tata Group’s philanthropic efforts.

"Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."

Known for his humility, Ratan Tata never saw wealth or power as his ultimate goals. This simple but profound statement encapsulates his selfless approach to leadership and life.

