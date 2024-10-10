Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata dies at 86: Top 7 quotes by India's most humble business tycoon

    Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India's most revered business leaders, passed away at the age of 86. Known for his visionary leadership, philanthropy, and humility, Tata leaves behind an enduring legacy. Throughout his career, his words often resonated with wisdom, integrity, and compassion—qualities that have defined his life and leadership. Here are seven of his most inspirational quotes that continue to inspire millions across the globe:

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:27 AM IST

    "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

    This quote talks about Tata's pragmatic approach to leadership, stressing the importance of confidence and adaptability in making decisions, even under uncertainty.

    article_image2

    "Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive."

    With these words, Tata conveyed the importance of resilience, encouraging people to view challenges as integral parts of personal and professional growth.

    article_image3

    "Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."

    Ratan Tata's perspective on criticism reveals his ability to transform negativity into motivation, inspiring others to rise above challenges and succeed.

    article_image4

    "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."

    This quote reflects Tata's belief in teamwork and collaboration, key values that helped shape the Tata Group’s growth and its focus on long-term impact over short-term gains.

    article_image5

    "None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."

    Tata's understanding of inner strength and self-awareness shines through here, highlighting the power of one's mindset in shaping destiny.

    article_image6

    "Businesses need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve."

    As a business leader deeply committed to social responsibility, Tata believed in the need for corporations to contribute to societal well-being, a philosophy that continues to guide Tata Group’s philanthropic efforts.

    article_image7

    "Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."

    Known for his humility, Ratan Tata never saw wealth or power as his ultimate goals. This simple but profound statement encapsulates his selfless approach to leadership and life.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Group, passes away at 86 AJR

    Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Group, passes away at 86

    Ratan Tata in critical condition, hospitalised in intensive care in Mumbai AJR

    Ratan Tata in critical condition: Chairman emeritus of Tata Group faces health crisis

    Delhi CM Atishi's residence sealed by PWD for alleged illegal use amid controversy AJR

    Delhi CM Atishi's residence sealed by PWD for alleged illegal use amid controversy

    PM Modi applauds Digital India's 'biggest feature' following journalist's praise for easing pension process snt

    PM Modi applauds Digital India's 'biggest feature' following journalist's praise for easing pension process

    CM Yogi Adityanath to perform Kanya Puja, lead Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath temple AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath to perform Kanya Puja, lead Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath temple

    Recent Stories

    Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Group, passes away at 86 AJR

    Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Group, passes away at 86

    cricket India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball scr

    India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine

    Celebrity-inspired potli bag styles to elevate your ethnic look NTI

    Celebrity-inspired potli bag styles to elevate your ethnic look

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon