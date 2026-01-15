Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Fog Alert Issued On Thursday; Check Forecast
Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Will the severe cold and fog in Ranchi on January 15, 2026, cause more trouble or bring relief? Read the full details on temperature, hourly weather, and AQI in this latest weather report
Ranchi Weather
On Jan 15, 2026, Ranchi will face severe cold. The minimum temp will be around 7.6°C, with a max of 23°C. Morning fog will reduce visibility. A yellow alert is issued.
Temperature
Around 6 AM, the temp will be 8°C with light fog. By 9 AM, it'll reach 12°C with fog. Sunshine at noon will raise it to 20°C. By 5 PM, it'll be 15°C. After 10 PM, it will drop to 9°C.
Air Quality
On Jan 15, Ranchi's air quality may be moderate to poor, with an AQI between 150-200. PM2.5 levels could cause breathing issues. Sensitive groups are advised to wear masks.
Cold, Fog
People need to be extra careful due to cold and fog. Wear warm clothes and avoid going out unnecessarily. Drive slowly in fog. Keep kids and the elderly indoors to avoid pollution.
Cold To Persist
The cold will persist in Ranchi. On Jan 16, temps will be 6-22°C, and 5-21°C on Jan 17. Icy winds may blow on Jan 18. No relief is expected until Jan 20.
