Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ramlalla's idol makes 'Parisar Pravesh' (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 8:48 PM IST

    The initiation rituals, including idol transportation and various pujas, signal the commencement of the Pran Pratistha process, with Dr. Anil Mishra as the overseeing yajman.

    article_image1

    Ayodhya is abuzz with the sacred rituals of the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple. Following the Prayaschita or remorse ritual, the 'Parisar Pravesh' ceremony marked a significant step on Wednesday. These rituals, integral to the Pran Pratishtha, will unfold until January 21, culminating in the main event on January 22 at 12:20 pm.

    article_image2

    In adherence to the Parisar Pravesh tradition, the idol of Lord Ram, weighing approximately 10 kg, was ceremoniously transported to the temple area in a 'palki' (palanquin). Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, this idol, a miniature replica, was placed in the Havan Kuti amid the resonating chants of mantras.

    article_image3

    The initiation of these rituals heralds the beginning of the Pran Pratistha process, leading to the eventual installation of the main idol. At 1:20 pm, a series of ceremonies commenced, including Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra, and a tour of the Ramlala idol within the temple premises.

    article_image4

    Further rituals, such as gandh adhivas, aushadhi adhivas, among others, are scheduled daily until January 21. Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, along with his wife, has assumed the role of yajman, overseeing the meticulous execution of these sacred rites.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, spectacular laser show illuminates Ayodhya's Surya Kund (WATCH) snt

    Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, spectacular laser show illuminates Ayodhya's Surya Kund (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir consecration: How the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will unfold

    Ram Mandir consecration: How the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will unfold

    Trouble mounts for Exalogic; firm owned by Kerala CM's daughter made 'mysterious transactions', says ROC anr

    Trouble mounts for Exalogic; firm owned by Kerala CM's daughter made 'mysterious transactions', says ROC

    Kalash Yatra reaches Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha; Ram Lalla idol installation next snt

    Jal Kalash Yatra reaches Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha; Ram Lalla idol installation next

    Carrier Battle Group Navy to showcase 'Aatmanirbharta' on Republic Day 2024

    Carrier Battle Group and Nari Shakti... Navy to showcase ‘Aatmanirbharta' on Republic Day 2024

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, spectacular laser show illuminates Ayodhya's Surya Kund (WATCH) snt

    Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, spectacular laser show illuminates Ayodhya's Surya Kund (WATCH)

    Cricket Hitman creates history: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run getter as an Indian Men's captain in T20I osf

    Hitman creates history: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run getter as an Indian Men's captain in T20I

    Berries to Apple: 7 fruits you must eat to keep up with ageing ATG EAI

    Berries to Apple: 7 fruits you must eat to keep up with ageing

    Cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Disastrous start for India in Bengaluru, Kohli out for a golden duck osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Disastrous start for India in Bengaluru, Kohli out for a golden duck

    Pakistan Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    Pakistan-Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon