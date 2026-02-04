Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark for Union Minister Ravneet Bittu Sparks Political Storm
A political row erupted after Rahul Gandhi called Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor' in Parliament complex. The remark triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who called it an insult to Sikhs.
Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Jab at Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu
A sharp political row broke out outside India’s Parliament on Wednesday after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referred to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor”. The remark was made during a verbal exchange near Makar Dwar, the main entrance used by Members of Parliament to enter the new Parliament building.
The comment quickly triggered strong reactions across party lines, especially from leaders belonging to the Sikh community. Senior BJP leaders, Union ministers, and Delhi government ministers condemned the language used by Gandhi, calling it insulting and unacceptable.
The incident has now grown into a wider political debate involving history, identity, and respect towards the Sikh community.
What exactly happened at Makar Dwar
The exchange took place while Rahul Gandhi was standing outside Parliament in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, most of whom are from Punjab. The MPs were protesting disciplinary action taken against them inside the House.
As Ravneet Singh Bittu walked past the group, he reportedly commented that the suspended MPs were sitting there 'as if they had won a war'.
Rahul Gandhi responded sharply. In a now viral video, Gandhi can be heard saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Take a look at the face.”
#WATCH | Delhi: As Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu passes by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face..."
LoP Rahul Gandhi offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello brother, my traitor… pic.twitter.com/5wMgjM8KAW
— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026
Gandhi then extended his hand towards Bittu for a handshake and said, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back.”
Bittu refused to shake hands and reportedly replied by calling Gandhi “desh ke dushman”, which means “enemy of the nation”.
The exchange lasted only a few moments, but the video spread rapidly on social media and news platforms.
Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu
Ravneet Singh Bittu is a senior political leader from Punjab and belongs to the Sikh community. He is a three-time Member of Parliament and currently serves as Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.
Bittu is also the grandson of late Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who played a key role in restoring peace in Punjab during a period of militancy.
Bittu was earlier a Congress MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, but he quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His switch has been a sensitive issue within Punjab politics.
Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s strong reaction
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. In a sharply worded post on social media platform X, Sirsa said calling a Sikh leader a 'traitor' was an insult to the entire Sikh community.
Sirsa said, “A Sikh is a Sardar who can never be a traitor. This language is absolutely unacceptable.”
He accused the Congress of carrying a mindset that has not changed since the 1980s and said such words reflected deep disrespect towards Sikhs.
Sirsa also demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for making what he called 'deeply shameful remarks' on Parliament premises.
Sirsa invokes 1984 and Operation Blue Star
Sirsa went further by recalling Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, events that remain deeply painful for the Sikh community.
He accused the Congress leadership of attacking the Golden Temple with tanks and cannons and demolishing the Akal Takht Sahib, which is one of the most sacred institutions in Sikhism.
“They were traitors when innocent Sikhs were burnt alive. This is an insult to Sikhs and will not be tolerated,” Sirsa said.
He added that the “poison of the 1980s still lingers in the Congress mindset”.
Ravneet Bittu accuses Rahul Gandhi of escalation
Ravneet Singh Bittu later spoke to news agency ANI and alleged that Rahul Gandhi tried to escalate the situation.
Bittu said Gandhi behaved aggressively and attempted to move towards him in a manner that could have turned physical. He claimed that other Congress leaders had to step in to stop the situation from worsening.
“When I was in Congress, I was fine for you. Now that I am in the BJP, you start disliking me,” Bittu said.
He added that Gandhi’s remarks hurt him deeply as a Sikh and as someone who wears the Guru’s turban.
‘Sadak ka gunda’: Bittu’s counter-attack
Bittu did not hold back in his response. He called Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs “sadak ka gunda”, which translates to “street thug”.
He said the behaviour shown by Gandhi was not fitting for someone holding the position of Leader of Opposition.
#WATCH | Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu says, "...He feels that he is the biggest patriot, that his father sacrificed himself. Congress party and Gandhi family had set Punjab on fire. Bullets were fired at our biggest Gurudwara, at Golden Temple. They targeted thousands of Sikhs,… https://t.co/GJVWo2oHRwpic.twitter.com/gOwVXy6g6r
— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026
“I don’t know what personal anger he has in him,” Bittu said, questioning Gandhi’s conduct both inside and outside Parliament.
Bittu recalls 1984 anti-Sikh riots
Bittu also brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of being responsible for atrocities against Sikhs.
He said thousands of Sikhs were killed, sacred places were vandalised, and justice was delayed for decades.
“I told him, you are the biggest traitors of this country, the murderers of Sikhs,” Bittu said.
He added that while Rajiv Gandhi was referred to as a martyr by Congress workers, leaders like Beant Singh, who helped stabilise Punjab, were not given similar respect.
BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill joins criticism against Rahul Gandhi
BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying his words insulted the entire Sikh community.
In a post on X, Shergill said Sikhs have always served and protected the nation, unlike Gandhi, whom he accused of questioning the Army and defaming India.
He called Gandhi’s remarks “shameful and disgusting” and said such behaviour showed he was not fit to be the Leader of Opposition.
Political reactions widen
Several BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments, saying the remark crossed a line and showed lack of respect for a community that has made major sacrifices for the country.
They argued that disagreements over party switching should not be turned into personal or community-based insults.
Congress leaders, however, have largely defended Gandhi, saying the exchange was provoked and taken out of context.
Why the remark has caused such anger
The word “traitor” carries deep emotional weight in Indian politics. When used against a Sikh leader, it touches old wounds related to historical trauma, discrimination, and violence.
Many Sikh leaders said that linking a Sikh identity with betrayal is especially painful given the community’s history of service in the armed forces and public life.
This is why the remark has been seen not just as a political insult, but as a broader community issue.
Speaker urged to take action
Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other BJP leaders have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi.
They argue that such language on Parliament premises violates decorum and dignity expected from elected representatives.
So far, there has been no official response from the Speaker’s office.
The incident comes at a time when Parliament has already been tense, with suspensions, protests, and sharp debates between the government and opposition.
Political observers say such confrontations may further harden positions and distract from legislative work.
At the same time, the controversy has reopened debates around political language, respect, and responsibility of senior leaders.
(With inputs from agencies)
