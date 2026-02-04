A sharp political row broke out outside India’s Parliament on Wednesday after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referred to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor”. The remark was made during a verbal exchange near Makar Dwar, the main entrance used by Members of Parliament to enter the new Parliament building.

The comment quickly triggered strong reactions across party lines, especially from leaders belonging to the Sikh community. Senior BJP leaders, Union ministers, and Delhi government ministers condemned the language used by Gandhi, calling it insulting and unacceptable.

The incident has now grown into a wider political debate involving history, identity, and respect towards the Sikh community.

What exactly happened at Makar Dwar

The exchange took place while Rahul Gandhi was standing outside Parliament in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, most of whom are from Punjab. The MPs were protesting disciplinary action taken against them inside the House.

As Ravneet Singh Bittu walked past the group, he reportedly commented that the suspended MPs were sitting there 'as if they had won a war'.

Rahul Gandhi responded sharply. In a now viral video, Gandhi can be heard saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Take a look at the face.”

#WATCH | Delhi: As Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu passes by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face..."



LoP Rahul Gandhi offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello brother, my traitor… pic.twitter.com/5wMgjM8KAW — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026

Gandhi then extended his hand towards Bittu for a handshake and said, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back.”

Bittu refused to shake hands and reportedly replied by calling Gandhi “desh ke dushman”, which means “enemy of the nation”.

The exchange lasted only a few moments, but the video spread rapidly on social media and news platforms.