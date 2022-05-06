Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: Here are 7 lesser known facts about him

Rabindranath Tagore is a well-known poet and prolific writer whose works include poetry, short tales, and plays. He was also the first Indian to get a Nobel Prize in literature, as well as a novelist who penned and composed a whole genre of songs.

Rabindranath Tagore is a well-known poet and prolific writer whose works include poetry, short tales, and plays. He was also the first Indian to get a Nobel Prize in literature, as well as a novelist who penned and composed a whole genre of songs. His contributions to literature, music, art, and politics are outstanding.

Here are lesser known facts of Rabindranath Tagore:

1. People frequently refer to him as Gurudev. Rabindranath Tagore's aliases include Kabiguru and Biswakabi.

2. He got the Nobel Prize in literature in 1913 and is the only Indian to have received the award in this area. He earned this coveted prize for his collection of poems titled Gitanjali.