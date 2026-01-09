Punjab Weather LATEST Update: Intense Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Punjab Weather LATEST Update: Bone-chilling cold is gripping all of North India, including Punjab. In North and Central India, the cold and fog are really testing people's patience. Check Forecast here
Punjab Weather
Due to the cold wave and fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, daily life has been disrupted. The weather department says relief from the cold isn't expected until Makar Sankranti.
Yellow Alert
The weather dept issued a yellow alert for dense fog and a cold wave in Chandigarh from Jan 9-13. On Friday, Jan 9, the max temp is likely 18°C, min around 4°C, with 7 km/h winds.
Intense Cold
The weather department says the gap between day and night temperatures in Chandigarh is shrinking, which means the cold is likely to get even more intense in the coming days.
Severe Cold
According to the weather dept, severe cold is expected day and night for the next 1-3 days in Punjab, Haryana, HP, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, MP, and Rajasthan. These states will see 'cold day' conditions.
Jan 9 Weather
On Jan 9, very dense fog may cover many Punjab districts including Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Ludhiana. Additionally, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Jalandhar, and Bathinda will experience a 'cold day'.
