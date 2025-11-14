- Home
- India
- Prashant Kishor Net Worth: Know Jan Suraaj founder’s Assets, Educational Qualifications and More
Prashant Kishor Net Worth: Know Jan Suraaj founder’s Assets, Educational Qualifications and More
The poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor recently declared his income in a Bihar rally. He disclosed an income of Rs 241 crore from consulting and defended his campaign money.
It's election season in Bihar, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has generated a lot of noise, since he's viewed as one of the essential actors who is going above and beyond to reach out to state voters.
The poll strategist-turned-politician recently disclosed his income during a rally in Bihar. In a news conference, Kishor claimed that he received Rs 241 crores from consulting services offered to political parties and other groups. “In the last three years, I earned Rs 241 crore through advice that I gave to companies or individuals. Of this money, I paid Rs 30,98,68,764 in GST which was 18% of the income. I paid Rs 20 crore in income tax and donated Rs 98.95 crore to my Jan Suraaj Party,” he said.
Prashant Kishor, one of India's most renowned political strategists, is notorious for challenging politicians' educational qualifications. Prashant Kishor is an IIT Kanpur alumni.
Kishor was born in Sasaram, Bihar, and grew up in Rohtas' Konar village. He eventually relocated to Buxar, where he finished his secondary school. His parents, Shrikant Pandey, a physician, and Sushila Pandey, a homemaker, encouraged his early education. Kishor's academic background and experience to public health influenced his early professional path before entering politics.
There were also claims that Kishor dropped out of a Delhi University to take a brief course at Johns Hopkins University, a top US university. However, such statements lack clarity.
However, Prashant Kishor did work for the United Nations. Kishor worked in public health projects financed by the United Nations for eight years, until 2011.