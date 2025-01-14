PM Narendra Modi celebrates Pongal at G Kisan Reddy's Delhi house with Chiranjeevi [PHOTOS]

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Delhi residence. Joined by badminton star PV Sindhu, the event featured cultural performances, traditional rituals, and festive cheer, with PM Modi sharing heartfelt wishes for the season

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's residence in Delhi. Renowned badminton player PV Sindhu also joined the festivities

article_image2

Prime Minister Modi shared several photos from the Pongal celebrations on social media. In his post, he mentioned attending the celebrations at G Kishan Reddy's house and enjoying a cultural program organized for the occasion. He highlighted that people across India mark Sankranti and Pongal with immense enthusiasm, emphasizing that these festivals represent gratitude, abundance, and renewal rooted in agricultural traditions. The Prime Minister extended his wishes for happiness, good health, and a prosperous harvest season to all

article_image3

At the event, PM Modi received a traditional welcome with drum performances. A video captured Chiranjeevi walking behind him during the procession.

article_image4

The celebrations included the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, followed by a performance by singer Sunitha

article_image5

The Prime Minister also took time to watch a cultural program arranged in his honor. Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his film Vishwambhara

