PM Narendra Modi celebrates Pongal at G Kisan Reddy's Delhi house with Chiranjeevi [PHOTOS]

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Delhi residence. Joined by badminton star PV Sindhu, the event featured cultural performances, traditional rituals, and festive cheer, with PM Modi sharing heartfelt wishes for the season

Prime Minister Modi shared several photos from the Pongal celebrations on social media. In his post, he mentioned attending the celebrations at G Kishan Reddy's house and enjoying a cultural program organized for the occasion. He highlighted that people across India mark Sankranti and Pongal with immense enthusiasm, emphasizing that these festivals represent gratitude, abundance, and renewal rooted in agricultural traditions. The Prime Minister extended his wishes for happiness, good health, and a prosperous harvest season to all

At the event, PM Modi received a traditional welcome with drum performances. A video captured Chiranjeevi walking behind him during the procession.

The celebrations included the lighting of a ceremonial lamp, followed by a performance by singer Sunitha

The Prime Minister also took time to watch a cultural program arranged in his honor. Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his film Vishwambhara

