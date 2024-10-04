PM Internship Scheme 2024: HERE's how to get Rs. 5000 per month as stipend

PM Internship Scheme offers youth training with a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000. Know the eligibility, application process, deadline, and other key details.

PM Internship Scheme

The Union government launched the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme yesterday. The list of selected candidates under this scheme will be available by October 26. Institutions will conduct the final selection by November 27. The internship will run for 12 months starting from December 2, 2024. Let's take a detailed look at the benefits of this scheme and how to apply for it. With the aim of creating youth employment, the Union government on Thursday launched a pilot project called Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana. Under this scheme, youth selected for internships will be given a monthly stipend of Rs.5,000. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed this scheme in her budget speech. Under this scheme, youth will get an opportunity to do internships in India's top 500 companies. The objective of this scheme is to provide employment to 1 crore youth in 5 years.

Apart from this, a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to join the training. After that, a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided every month for one year. The internship will be for 12 months. Government sources said that there is a plan to provide 1.25 lakh jobs in the current financial year. The scheme is estimated to cost Rs 800 crore. In fact, many companies have started showing interest in this scheme, a few days back travel booking platform EaseMyTrip announced to hire over 500 interns across India in the next 3-6 months to support the government's proposed internship scheme.

Portal to be operational from October 12

Institutions will provide information about their requirements and internship postings by October 10. Interested youth can register on the portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in from midnight of October 12. The list of shortlisted candidates will be provided to the institutions. PM Internship Scheme: Who can apply? Any youth between the age of 21 to 24 years who has passed 10th standard can apply for PM Internship Scheme. PM Internship Scheme: Who cannot apply? Keep in mind that a family member working in government job or those with an annual family income of more than Rs 8 lakh or those in full-time employment cannot apply for this scheme.

PM Internship Scheme: How to apply To apply for PM Internship Scheme, you first need to go to its official portal and fill a form, in which you can provide information about your skills and interests. After that, it will be decided where you can do internship based on your eligibility. PM Internship Scheme: What documents are required? Before applying for PM Internship Scheme, you need to keep some important documents ready including Aadhar card, email ID, mobile number, address proof, educational details and PAN card.

PM Internship Scheme: When to apply? A dedicated portal for PM Internship Scheme will be operational from today, October 3. However, official applicants can register themselves in this scheme from October 12. It is being told that the list of shortlisted candidates will be released by October 26. The final selection will be done by November 27 and the internship will start from December 2, 2024 for 12 months. The youth selected for the training will be provided insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The premium for this will be paid by the government. Apart from this, the companies will provide additional accident insurance to the selected candidate.

