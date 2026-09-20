Many people wonder if police can raid an OYO hotel room. You cannot say that police can always enter a room or never enter a room. The Supreme Court noted in a related case that a hotel room is not an open public space, and guests have privacy rights there. At the same time, police officers can conduct searches during criminal investigations or illegal activities as per the law. But staying together as an unmarried couple in an OYO room is not a crime. Police cannot take criminal action against you just because you are unmarried.