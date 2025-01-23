OYO rooms policy changed: Here's what you need to book your room

Following ongoing criticism, OYO, the popular hotel booking platform, has announced new documentation requirements for room bookings to address concerns and ensure responsible hospitality.

OYO, a budget-friendly hotel chain founded in 2013, has gained popularity for its affordable rooms. However, it has recently implemented a significant change in its booking policy.

Oyo Room

Previously, couples could book rooms with valid IDs. Now, OYO requires a Relationship Certificate, impacting unmarried couples' ability to book rooms.

There's no official Relationship Certificate in India. OYO's policy effectively restricts unmarried couples. Married couples can use their marriage certificate as proof.

Eligible couples can present their marriage certificate. Unmarried couples lack such documentation and cannot obtain one due to the absence of legal provisions.

The new rule, implemented in Meerut, requires couples to show relationship proof for online and offline bookings. OYO aims to provide safe and responsible hospitality while adhering to local regulations.

