Brijesh Ganjhu, a wanted Naxal commander from Jharkhand with a Rs 30 lakh reward, was killed in an encounter with the UP ATS in Varanasi. He was the chief of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee and wanted by the NIA in a terror-funding case.

A wanted Naxal commander from Jharkhand, Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, carrying a reward of Rs 30 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Varanasi on Sunday morning, ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

Top Naxal Commander Killed

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash said, "Today, on September 20, at 4:00 am, acting on confidential information, the UP ATS attempted to intercept a motorcyclist in the Ramnagar police station area of Banaras. Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist opened fire on the ATS team. He was killed in retaliatory fire."

The ADG said the deceased was identified as Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, son of Panchu Ganjhu and a resident of Jharkhand's Chatra. "He was a commander of the banned Naxal organisation 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee'. A reward of Rs 5 lakh from the NIA and Rs 25 lakh from the Jharkhand government had been announced for him," Yash said.

"Information indicates that the accused was wanted for the murders of several police personnel. Further details are being obtained from the concerned police authorities and organisations," he added.

Details of the Encounter

According to police, Ganjhu was the chief of the banned Jharkhand-based outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case.

The encounter took place in the early hours of Sunday when Ganjhu, along with an associate, was travelling on a motorcycle from Tengra Mor towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar in Varanasi, according to Vipin Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), UP ATS. "Acting on an informant's tip-off, police attempted to intercept and arrest him. Instead of stopping, he jumped off the vehicle and opened fire on the police personnel. In the ensuing crossfire, he was shot," Rai said.

The incident took place in the Lanka Maidan area under Ramnagar police station limits, police said. During the exchange of fire, bullets fired by Ganjhu hit the bulletproof jackets of UP ATS Deputy SP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna. Both officers remained safe, officials added.

Rai said Ganjhu was immediately rushed to a hospital after sustaining injuries, where doctors declared him dead. "The UP team had been searching for this Naxalite -- a member of a banned organisation -- for quite some time. Upon receiving information from an informant about his arrival during the night, the STF laid a trap and attempted to apprehend Brijesh Ganjhu. However, he tried to flee and opened fire on the police team. He was wounded in the ensuing retaliatory action and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Rai said.

Jharkhand Police Confirms Operation

Jharkhand Police also confirmed the operation. "We have received information from the IG (STF) that Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh, was neutralised in an encounter in Varanasi this morning," Narendra Singh, IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson, said.

Police said a reward of Rs 25 lakh had been announced by the Jharkhand government and Rs 5 lakh by the NIA for information leading to Ganjhu's arrest. The UP ATS team had been tracking his movements and launched the operation after receiving information about his presence in Varanasi.

Further legal formalities are underway. (ANI)