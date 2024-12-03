Noida Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2024: Apply to post of General Manager with salary of Rs 2.80 lakhs

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) invites applications for the post of General Manager (Operations) with salary between Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 2,80,000. Eligible candidates can apply by December 19, 2024.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has initiated the recruitment process for the General Manager (Operations) position. Applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria below can submit their applications by December 19, 2024. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website nmrcnoida.com. As per the notification, the completed application form, along with necessary certificates, testimonials, and documents as per Annexure-A (attached format), should reach the office via Speed Post or Courier on or before Thursday, December 19, 2024. Other modes of application submission will not be accepted.

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000. Applicants should not exceed the age of 56 years as per the application deadline. Educational qualification Applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognized university or institution.

Experience A minimum of 17 years of professional experience as a Group A Executive in Metro Rail, Railways, or RRTS operations is mandatory. This experience should include expertise in operational safety and training. Selection process The selection process involves shortlisting candidates based on their qualifications and professional experience. Shortlisted individuals may be called to participate in a selection process, which may include the following.

Written test; personal interview This process will assess the applicants' expertise, technical knowledge, practical skills, and physical fitness. Applicants interested in the General Manager (Operations) position at NMRC should ensure their application and required documents reach the specified office via Speed Post or Courier by the deadline. Visit nmrcnoida.com for more details.

