Noida Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2024: Apply to post of General Manager with salary of Rs 2.80 lakhs

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) invites applications for the post of General Manager (Operations) with salary between Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 2,80,000. Eligible candidates can apply by December 19, 2024.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has initiated the recruitment process for the General Manager (Operations) position. Applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria below can submit their applications by December 19, 2024. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website nmrcnoida.com.

As per the notification, the completed application form, along with necessary certificates, testimonials, and documents as per Annexure-A (attached format), should reach the office via Speed Post or Courier on or before Thursday, December 19, 2024. Other modes of application submission will not be accepted.

article_image2

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000. Applicants should not exceed the age of 56 years as per the application deadline.

Educational qualification

Applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognized university or institution.

article_image3

Experience

A minimum of 17 years of professional experience as a Group A Executive in Metro Rail, Railways, or RRTS operations is mandatory. This experience should include expertise in operational safety and training.

Selection process

The selection process involves shortlisting candidates based on their qualifications and professional experience. Shortlisted individuals may be called to participate in a selection process, which may include the following.

article_image4

Written test; personal interview

This process will assess the applicants' expertise, technical knowledge, practical skills, and physical fitness.

Applicants interested in the General Manager (Operations) position at NMRC should ensure their application and required documents reach the specified office via Speed Post or Courier by the deadline. Visit nmrcnoida.com for more details.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH) shk

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH)

A category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat involved in Gagangir attack in October killed in Srinagar snt

'A' category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, involved in Gagangir attack in October, killed in Srinagar

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops (WATCH) shk

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops |WATCH

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate vkp

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon