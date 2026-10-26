Vande Bharat Sleeper: Delhi To Varanasi Train Starts October 31 Check Timings
India gets its second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, and it connects directly to Varanasi. The railways will start this new service from October 31. We have the complete timetable and train timings right here for you.
Religious Tourism Gets A Vande Bharat Boost
The government is giving a big push to religious tourism. The railways has connected many holy places with direct trains. Now, a Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run directly from Delhi to Varanasi. The service starts on October 31. Passengers from any state can reach Delhi and easily visit Varanasi now.
Delhi To Varanasi In Just 8 Hours
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train covers the Delhi to Varanasi route in just 8 hours. Passengers can enjoy a highly comfortable journey. You can board the train at night in Delhi and reach Varanasi early morning. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will likely flag off this train on October 31.
Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Timetable
The railways will operate train numbers 27421 and 27422 between Delhi and Varanasi. The train leaves Varanasi at 8.55 PM and reaches Delhi at 5.55 AM. On the return journey, it departs from Delhi at 9.40 PM and arrives in Varanasi at 6.45 AM.
Operating Days For The Sleeper Train
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run six days a week. The railways will not operate the train from Delhi on Fridays and from Varanasi on Saturdays. The service remains available on all other days. This new connection will heavily boost travel to religious destinations.
AC Coaches And Passenger Facilities
The Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train features 16 fully air-conditioned coaches. The train includes one First AC coach, four Second AC coaches, and eleven Third AC coaches. The entire train has a total seating and sleeping capacity for 823 passengers.
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