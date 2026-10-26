Arunachal Congress leader Bosiram Siram claims Chinese troops have intruded 50km into the Upper Subansiri district, disrupting local livelihoods and demanding a high-level investigation into the security situation along the border.

Congress Alleges Border Incursions

Arunachal Pradesh Congress President and former Education Minister Bosiram Siram levelled serious allegations, claiming that Chinese troops have intruded 40 to 50 kilometres deep into Indian territory in the Upper Subansiri district. The claims, which have not been independently verified, were highlighted during a press briefing where Siram detailed the findings of a high-level Congress delegation visit to the frontier areas.

To assess the ground realities along the border, a Congress delegation, led by Bosiram Siram, accompanied by Working President and former Home Minister Tanga Byaling, and Upper Subansiri MP Jarodum Kri, undertook a tour of border areas from August 26 to 29. “We are seriously concerned about the Chinese incursions and the situation along the India-China border. During our visit to the border areas, we found that the situation needs to be examined carefully,” Siram said.

Impact on Local Residents

Travelling from Itanagar through Nacho to Limeking and Taksing, the delegation interacted with residents. According to Siram, aggressive posturing and activities by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have severely disrupted the normal lives and traditional livelihoods of locals. "Residents are no longer able to freely access areas they traditionally visited for yak herding, foraging, and hunting," Siram stated, accusing the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) of restricting civilian movement in these frontier zones.

Siram claimed that a face-off situation persists between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple friction points along the border, impeding regular patrolling and local transit. Highlighting an escalation during the last week of July, he alleged that physical scuffles and stick-wielding skirmishes had broken out between troops, during which Indian forces successfully countered Chinese aggression. “During the last week of July, residents informed us about such clashes. There were reports of soldiers from both sides attacking each other with sticks and engaging in physical fights. The Indian Army also countered the alleged aggressive activities of Chinese troops,” Siram claimed.

Infrastructure and Security Proposals

Logistical Challenges

He also paid homage to Havildar Shera Thapa, invoking his legendary bravery and steadfast defence during the 1962 India-China war. Drawing comparisons with Chinese infrastructure development across the border, the Arunachal Congress chief pointed out severe logistical hardships faced by Indian troops stationed in remote terrain - lack of 24-hour active mobile and internet connectivity leaves soldiers struggling to contact their families; challenges regarding the consistent replenishment of food supplies and essential utilities.

“The Central government and the Ministry of Defence must take immediate steps to ensure border security and protect the rights, livelihoods and traditionally used areas of residents. Roads, communication networks and other basic infrastructure in border areas must also be strengthened, and the grievances of local people must be taken seriously,” he said.

Siram emphasised the urgent need for all-weather road infrastructure, robust communication networks, and enhanced amenities for security personnel. “Communication facilities and infrastructure on the Chinese side are better. We need to improve facilities in our border areas as well. All-weather roads leading to the border, round-the-clock mobile and internet connectivity, and better amenities for our soldiers are essential,” Siram said.

Call for an Arunachal Regiment

Furthermore, he strongly advocated for the creation of a dedicated 'Arunachal Regiment' to prioritise local youth, arguing that their familiarity with the rugged terrain and regional topography would immensely benefit national border security. “Our youth are familiar with the local geography and mountainous terrain. They can play an important role in securing the border. An Arunachal Regiment should be considered, giving priority to the state's youth,” he said.

Demands for Investigation

Addressing the outright dismissal of intrusion claims by the state Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Union Defence Minister, Siram questioned, "If no intrusion or aggressive activity has occurred on the border, why are residents repeatedly raising these complaints? Instead of brushing off these allegations merely as rumours, a thorough and impartial factual investigation must be conducted."

He also alleged that the Congress delegation had sought an appointment with the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh to brief him on the border situation and discuss possible solutions, but was not granted permission to meet him. “It is not right to deny a meeting on an issue as important as the border situation. All sides should be heard so that the actual situation can be established and possible problems addressed,” Siram said.

He also noted recent statements by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujit Singh Kapoor regarding ongoing face-off locations, asserting that the ground realities reported by locals warrant a transparent, high-level probe by the central government and the Ministry of Defence. Siram warned that ignoring strategic vulnerabilities and failing to protect the livelihood rights of border populations could lead to grave security complications in the future. “Serious border-related issues should not be ignored by dismissing them as allegations or rumours. The facts must be established to ensure the security of the country's borders and protect the rights and livelihoods of people living in border areas,” he added.

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