Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti, honoring the sage's timeless teachings of truth, compassion, and justice as the revered author of the epic Ramayana.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Greetings on Valmiki Jayanti

Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, remarking that the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki will forever continue to guide humanity. In a post on X, the Congress MP emphasised the eternal values espoused by the author of the epic Ramayana.

आप सभी को भगवान वाल्मीकि जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान वाल्मीकि जी ने दया, करुणा और सेवा का संदेश देकर मानवता को रास्ता दिखाया। उनके उपदेश सदैव दुनिया को मार्ग दिखाते रहेंगे। जय भगवान वाल्मीकि 🙏 https://t.co/DwLjMTmGYA — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 26, 2026 "Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Lord Valmiki Jayanti. Lord Valmiki ji, by imparting the message of compassion, kindness, and service, showed the path to humanity. His teachings will forever continue to guide the world. Jai Bhagwan Valmiki," she said.

Reflections from Political Leaders

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, paying homage to the author of the epic Ramayana and 'Adi Kavi', and emphasising that Maharishi Valmiki's teachings of truth, justice, compassion, and harmony will forever remain a guiding light for society. In a post on X, the Congress leader highlighted Maharishi Valmiki's timeless ideals of harmony and righteous conduct. "Heartfelt congratulations on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki Ji, the creator of the epic Ramayana and the Adi Kavi," Gandhi wrote. Emphasising the sage's enduring influence, he added, "Maharishi Valmiki Ji showed the path of truth, justice, compassion, and harmony to society. His life philosophy will always remain an inspiration for us".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, saying that the sage’s “invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as guiding lights” for the people of the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said Maharishi Valmiki's teachings would continue to nurture the nation across generations and that his invaluable messages for humanity would forever serve as guiding lights for the people of the country. "Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been the foundational elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and flourish the nation in every era," he said.

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

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