    Navjot Singh Sidhu to work as clerk in jail, can eat berries and papaya

    First Published May 26, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Sidhu was transported to the hospital for medical checkup on the third day of his detention. Sidhu is unable to ingest wheat, sugar, 'maida,' and several other foods, according to lawyer HPS Verma.

    After being transferred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday for a medical assessment three days after surrendering in the 1988 road rage case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has requested a special diet in jail. On May 20, the 58-year-old former cricketer surrendered before a court and was later sent to the Patiala Central Jail.

    The Supreme Court sentenced him to one year of harsh jail in the 1988 road-rage case in which a 65-year-old man called Gurnam Singh died.

    Sidhu will work as a clerk from his his cell. For security concerns, he will not be permitted to work outdoors, and all data will be sent to his barrack. According to jail officials, he will also be trained how to short long court judgements and prepare detention records.

    The inmates are trained without pay for the first three months. After being classed as an unskilled, semi-skilled, or skilled prisoner, they are entitled to Rs 30 to Rs 90 per day. Wages will be deposited into his bank account.

    "He can take berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk, and foods that are low in fibre and carbs," Verma explained. He stated that a board of physicians will conduct a thorough medical assessment of Sidhu at the hospital.

    It recommends Sidhu to avoid processed foods; avoid saturated fats; use only olive oil or rice bran oil, mustard oil, cold-pressed mustard oil, or cold-pressed sunflower oil; and exercise every day.

    On Tuesday, the court authorised a seven-meal diet plan recommended by a team of specialists.

    The 58-year-old Congress leader is afflicted with physical issues such as embolism and a liver illness. Sidhu was also treated for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in a Delhi hospital in 2015.

    In the 34-year-old case, the Supreme Court punished Sidhu, noting that any excessive compassion in giving an insufficient punishment will do greater harm to the judicial system and destroy public trust in the functioning of the law.

