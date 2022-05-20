Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

Sidhu was let off with a small Rs 1,000 fine in 2018. The family members of Gurnam Singh, 65, who died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu, filed the review petition.

Navjot Singh Sidhu asked the Supreme Court on Friday to give him a few weeks to surrender in connection with a 1988 road rage case in which he was sentenced to one year of hard labour on Thursday.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the former Punjab Congress chairman, saying that Sidhu needed time to organise his medical difficulties.

Justice A.M. Khanwilkar instructed senior attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is defending Sidhu, to contact Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

Justice Khanwilkar instructed Sidhu's lawyer to file a formal motion and bring it before the Chief Justice's court after a brief hearing. Sidhu tweeted after the Supreme Court's decision that he will "subject to the grandeur of law."

The ruling came in response to a petition brought by the family of Gurnam Singh, 65, who died in a road rage incident involving former cricketer Sidhu. Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu in a road rage incident in December 1988. Singh was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A trial court acquitted Sidhu in September 1999, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned that judgement in December 2006. Sidhu and his co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu were sentenced to three years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Supreme Court overturned the judgement, finding Sidhu guilty while Sandhu was cleared of all charges in May 2018.