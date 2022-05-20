Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

    Sidhu was let off with a small Rs 1,000 fine in 2018. The family members of Gurnam Singh, 65, who died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu, filed the review petition.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender cites health reason in 1988 road rage case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Navjot Singh Sidhu asked the Supreme Court on Friday to give him a few weeks to surrender in connection with a 1988 road rage case in which he was sentenced to one year of hard labour on Thursday.

    Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the former Punjab Congress chairman, saying that Sidhu needed time to organise his medical difficulties.

    Justice A.M. Khanwilkar instructed senior attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is defending Sidhu, to contact Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

    Also Read | Will submit to the majesty of law, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC's verdict

    Justice Khanwilkar instructed Sidhu's lawyer to file a formal motion and bring it before the Chief Justice's court after a brief hearing. Sidhu tweeted after the Supreme Court's decision that he will "subject to the grandeur of law."

    Sidhu was let off with a small Rs 1,000 fine in 2018. The family members of Gurnam Singh, 65, who died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu, filed the review petition.

    The ruling came in response to a petition brought by the family of Gurnam Singh, 65, who died in a road rage incident involving former cricketer Sidhu. Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu in a road rage incident in December 1988. Singh was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

    Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one-year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case

    A trial court acquitted Sidhu in September 1999, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned that judgement in December 2006. Sidhu and his co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu were sentenced to three years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Supreme Court overturned the judgement, finding Sidhu guilty while Sandhu was cleared of all charges in May 2018.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22 - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22

    Prashant Kishor: Congress Chintan Shivir a failure; party headed for rout in Gujarat and HP - adt

    Prashant Kishor: Congress Chintan Shivir a failure; party headed for rout in Gujarat and HP

    Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months, Akhilesh Yadav says 'lies have moments' - adt

    Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months, Akhilesh Yadav says 'lies have moments'

    CBI books Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in new corruption case - adt

    CBI books Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in new corruption case

    Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is committed to bringing social reforms and social justice to society-vpn

    Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is committed to bringing social reforms and social justice to society

    Recent Stories

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Karik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad leaked on Tamilrockers telegram movierulez and more drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22 - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray delays Ayodhya visit, will divulge reason on May 22

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon