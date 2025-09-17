Narendra Modi Turns 75: Explore 7 Lesser-Known Facts About the PM
Narendra Modi turns 75 today. Here are seven lesser-known facts about his life, from his early days in Gujarat to becoming a global leader admired for his work and influence.
Image Credit : Getty
As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, it’s a fitting moment to explore some lesser-known facts about his remarkable life and journey. From his humble beginnings in Gujarat to becoming one of the world’s most influential leaders, Modi’s story is filled with inspiring milestones that many may not be aware of. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about PM Modi:
Image Credit : X-@PMOIndia
- Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Modi spent his childhood helping his father sell tea at a local railway station. This humble beginning shaped his strong work ethic and deep connection with ordinary people across India.
- Modi holds the unique distinction of being the first Indian Prime Minister born after India gained independence in 1947, symbolizing a new generation of leadership emerging from a free and independent nation.
- At just eight years old, Modi began attending sessions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was mentored by Lakshman Rao Inamdar, a key leader who inducted him as a junior cadet, deeply influencing his early political ideology.
Image Credit : ANI
- Modi completed his high school education in 1967, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in political science in 1978. He further pursued a Master’s degree from Gujarat University, graduating in 1982, balancing academics with his growing political involvement.
- During the politically turbulent Emergency period in 1975, Modi went into hiding to avoid arrest. Later, he authored a Gujarati book recounting the challenges and experiences faced during this critical time in India’s history.
Image Credit : ANI
- Time magazine honored Modi as its Person of the Year and featured him three times in their list of the 100 most influential people worldwide, acknowledging his leadership and vision on the global stage.
In 2014, Modi’s global influence was recognized when he was ranked 15th on Forbes’ prestigious list of the world’s most powerful people, highlighting his significant impact on international politics and governance.
