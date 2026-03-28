Vidarbha remains the hottest region, with Nagpur and Akola crossing the 40°C mark. Akola has emerged as the hottest location, recording around 40.6°C. The heat wave conditions are expected to persist here for at least the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is also witnessing high temperatures near 38°C, though some southern pockets may see slight cloud cover due to local weather patterns.